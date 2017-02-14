Indonesian maid, 37, arrested for murder of 77-year-old woman in Tampines flat

SINGAPORE - An Indonesian maid has been arrested for the murder of a 77-year-old woman.

Police arrested the maid, on Tuesday (Feb 14) and she will be charged in court for murder on Wednesday (Feb 15)

The elderly woman, identified as Madam Tay Quee Lang, was found dead in the living room of a fifth-floor flat at Block 276, Tampines Street 22, on Monday afternoon.

The maid was the only other person in the flat at the time of incident.

Police said they received a call for assistance at about 2.10pm on Monday .

Paramedics later pronounced Madam Tay dead at the scene.

On Monday, the maid was seen leaving with police officers at about 6pm to assist in investigations. The body was taken away at about 7pm.

Madam Tay, who was wheelchair-bound after a fall last year, lived there with her husband Mr Tan Hee Seng, who is in his 70s.

Neighbours said that the maid, who had been with the couple for about a month, was heard screaming shortly after the incident.

Engineer Ashaari Hasan Basri, 28, a neighbour who lives on the same floor, told The Straits Times that he had called the police after hearing a maid's cries for help.

He said: "She was crying and shouting 'Ah Ma' (Hokkien for grandmother) from inside the unit, so I rushed over.

"She looked lost and only told me that 'Ah Ma' had slashed herself with a knife."

When ST approached Madam Tay's family members at the flat on Tuesday (Feb 14), they declined to comment.