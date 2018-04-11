Home Briefs: Videos of Peace Centre fight from old incident

Videos of Peace Centre fight from old incident

Two videos widely shared online since Monday of a group of people fighting outside Peace Centre were from an old case which took place on Aug 27 last year, police said.

Four men, aged between 22 and 32, were arrested in relation to the incident.

"Two of them were arrested for affray, one for causing public nuisance while another was arrested for disorderly behaviour," police said, adding that investigations are still ongoing.

The videos went viral again after they were shared in several Facebook groups with a caption in Chinese that said: "Fighting again!"

Two teens arrested for housebreaking

Two teenagers, aged 16 and 17, were arrested for a case of housebreaking and theft by night at a coffee shop in Tampines Street 11.

Police had received a report last Saturday at about 11am that a coffee shop had been broken into and $400 in cash was missing.

Officers from the Bedok Police Division established the teenagers' identity with the help of police cameras.

Anyone found guilty of housebreaking and theft by night may face a jail term of up to 14 years and a fine.