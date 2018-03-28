Home Briefs: Three charged with hurting paramedics

Three charged with hurting paramedics

Three men were charged yesterday in separate cases of causing hurt to and verbal abuse against paramedics from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

Hamza Mohamed Ibrahim, 50, allegedly used criminal force and abusive language on paramedic Mohammad Ika Khairuz'zaman Mohammad Shah on Dec 18 last year at Fragrance Hotel in Wishart Road.

Lee Boon Chong, 47, is accused of hitting SCDF paramedic Whitney Luo Lilian in the neck. He is now in remand at the Institute of Mental Health.

Indonesian Adi Wijaya, 31, was accused of kicking paramedic Ridzwan bin Rahmad in Clarke Quay on Sept 30 last year.

Cop jailed for not arresting ex-cop

A former cop asked his a friend in the Singapore Police Force to arrest a man he alleged was involved in drug activities, bookmaking and illegal betting.

Tan Bee Song, 40, offered 47-year-old investigation officer Shukor Warji $2,000, which he turned down. However, Shukor was sentenced to a week's jail yesterday for failing to arrest his former colleague for trying to bribe a police officer.

District Judge John Ng said that while it was "not easy" for Shukor to arrest a friend and former police officer, Shukor was "duty-bound to act".