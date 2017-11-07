Hanshan Money Express helps foil two scam attempts involving $30,900

SINGAPORE - Alert employees at a remittance company foiled two scam attempts involving a total sum of $30,900.

The employees at Hanshan Money Express, a remittance company at People's Park Complex, told the police about two suspected cases of cheating on Monday (Nov 6).

Two victims, aged 41 and 25, had been scammed into remitting $29,000 and $1,900 respectively to overseas bank accounts, officers from the Commercial Affairs Department and Central Police Division found.

The scammers had made phone calls to the victims on Monday, claiming to be from the police headquarters.

They said the victims were being investigated for "money laundering activities".

The victims were given instructions on how to transfer money for "investigation purposes" and they complied.

However, employees at the Hanshan Money Express suspected that something was amiss and informed their supervisor, who notified the police.

A total of $30,900 was fully recovered.

The police commended Hanshan Money Express for their "timely intervention that helped to foil the scam attempts".

"These cases also highlight the importance of partnership with the community in fighting crime," said the police.

This is not the first time Hanshan Money Express has helped foil crime.

In September last year, it helped stop a phone scam attempt, saving a victim $1,900.

In June last year, the company helped an 80-year-old woman who would have lost $180,000 in a similar parcel scam.