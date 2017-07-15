Geylang death: Second Bangladeshi charged

A second Bangladeshi was charged in court yesterday in connection with the fatal assault of a 42-year- old man in Geylang.

Mollah Hassan, 31, allegedly committed murder by causing the death of Mr Lim Leong Tat at a pavement in Geylang Road near Lorong 24A on Sunday.

He allegedly committed the capital offence with Rana Sohel, 34, Hossen Md Sanowar, 30, and another unknown Bangladeshi.

Rana has been charged with causing grievous hurt to Mr Lim. He has been remanded until next Tuesday, when the case will be mentioned. Hossen has not been charged.

Mollah is also accused of rioting with five others in an unrelated incident. Their aim was allegedly to cause hurt to Mr Miah Rajib, 32, and Mr Kamrul Hasan Late Md Abdul Hashen, 29, by punching and kicking the two men in Boat Quay at about 5am on April 8.

In Sunday's incident, Mr Lim was found in a back alley with injuries to his head and upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene at about 8am. Court documents said he was punched in the face and his head was slammed on the pavement.

Mollah will be remanded at Central Police Division. He will return to court next Friday. If found guilty of murder, he can be hanged.

The maximum penalty for rioting is seven years' jail and caning.