'Gang-related' graffiti found in Bugis, police investigating

SINGAPORE - The police are investigating a case of vandalism in the Bugis area.

Messages were found scrawled in Chinese in the vicinity from Monday (April 24) morning, including one on a pillar at the Bugis+ mall and another on a wall at Fu Lu Shou Complex, which is near the mall.

The police told The Straits Times on Tuesday that they were alerted to the case of vandalism at 8.49am on Monday.

ST understands it is gang-related.

From photos of the graffiti circulating online, the messages appear to include a gang number, the name of a person, followed by the Chinese words: "Come out if you dare."

A stallholder who plies her trade outside Fu Lu Shou Complex told Shin Min Daily News in a report on Monday that she saw the graffiti there on Monday morning at about 8am.

"The building was being painted," she said. "So security staff went to tell the painters to cover over the graffiti."

A saleswoman who works near OG department store, which is near both Bugis+ and Fu Lu Shou Complex, told Shin Min that she saw the graffiti on the pillar on Monday morning.

"We sell our products beside the pillar, and customers will see it," she said.

Cleaners spent more than two hours cleaning off the graffiti, the OG saleswoman said.

Police investigations are ongoing.

ST has contacted Bugis+ for more information.