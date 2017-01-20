Fourth man charged with 2010 Kallang murder after 6 years on the run

SINGAPORE - A Sarawak man who had been on the run for more than six years following his alleged involvement in the 2010 Kallang slashings was charged with murder on Friday (Jan 20).

Abdul Rahman Abdullah, also known as Donny Meluda, 25, is accused of being part of a gang that killed Indian national Shanmuganathan Dillidurai, 41, at an open field along Kallang Road near the Riverine by the Park condominium between 12.12am and 7.34am on May 30, 2010.

He is now remanded at the Central Police Division with permission to be taken out for investigations.

Abdul Rahman, who was unrepresented, will be back in court on Jan 27.

His three alleged accomplices, all fellow Sarawakians, have already been dealt with.

Two of them, Micheal Garing, 27 and Tony Imba, 37, were convicted of murder in 2014 after a 12-day trial.

In 2015, Justice Choo Han Tek gave Micheal the death sentence while Tony was sentenced to life in prison with 24 strokes of the cane.

His third alleged accomplice, Hairee Landak, 23, was sentenced to 33 years' jail and 24 strokes of the cane in 2013 after pleading guilty to three charges of armed robbery with hurt.If convicted of murder, Abdul Rahman will face the death penalty.