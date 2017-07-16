Four teen suspects arrested for conspiring to commit robbery in Bishan

SINGAPORE - Four suspects aged between 14 and 16 years old were arrested for conspiring to commit robbery on Sunday (July 16), said the police in a statement.

Police said they were alerted to a case of men donning black masks along Bishan Street 12 at 12.56am, and arrested the four suspects along Bishan Road.

Preliminary investigations found that the teenagers had planned to commit robbery in the vicinity earlier, but decided to abandon their plans.

Police investigations are ongoing.

If found guilty of criminal conspiracy to commit robbery, offenders face a jail term of between two and 10 years, and receive no less than six strokes of the cane. If the robbery is committed after 7pm and before 7am, offenders will be jailed for three to 14 years and face at least 12 strokes of the cane.