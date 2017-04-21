Four men aged 21 to 26 arrested for robbery in 2 cases along Ophir and Tannery Roads

SINGAPORE - Four men aged between 21 and 26 have been arrested for robbery in two separate cases along Ophir Road and Tannery Road.

In the first case, police received a report on Tuesday (April 18) that two men were robbed near a bus stop along Ophir Road, police said in a news release on Friday (April 21).

The victims were attacked by two men masked with handkerchiefs. The robbers had pointed a sharp blade at the victims and assaulted them, demanding that they hand over their belongings.

When the victims shouted for help, the attackers fled.

In the second case, a man made a report saying he was robbed of his mobile phone and wallet along Tannery Road, by two men who were also masked.

Central Division officers established the suspects' identities and arrested the four men along Pioneer Road North on Thursday (April 20) at 7pm.

The four men will be charged in court, two with the offence of attempted armed robbery with hurt. If convicted, they can be jailed for at least five years and not more than 20 years, and receive at least 12 strokes of the cane.

The other two will be charged with the offence of robbery with common intention, for which they face a jail term of at least three years and not more than 14 years, and at least 12 strokes of the cane.