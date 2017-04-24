Four jailed for sham marriage offence

SINGAPORE- Two Vietnamese nationals and two Singaporeans were jailed on Monday (April 24) for sham marriage offence.

Vietnamese Nguyen Thi Mong Tuyen, 36, who wanted to work and remain in Singapore, approached her friend, Tran Thi Cam Nhung, 31 , for advice in 2014.

Tran told Nguyen that she could do so by entering into a sham marriage. She added that her husband, Cheong Mun Siong, 39, could arrange a marriage with his friend, Lee Poh Chiew, 49.

In return, Nguyen paid Cheong $8000 and $1,100 to Lee and an additional monthly sum of $400.

In return, Lee had to enter into the sham marriage as well as act as a local sponsor for Nguyen's visit pass application.

Lee and Nguyen were arrested on April 27, 2015 and subsequently sentenced to six months' in jail for entering a sham marriage. Cheong was sentenced to seven months' imprisonment and fined $8,000, while Tran was sentenced to six months' jail for arranging the marriage.

In 2012, it became a criminal offence to arrange or enter into a sham marriage.

The maximum penalties for the offence are a fine not exceeding $10,000 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding 10 years, or both.