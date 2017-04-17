Former delivery driver jailed, disqualified from driving for five years after accident

SINGAPORE - Never mind that he was disqualified from all classes of vehicles.

Vijayanand Arumugam, now 26, forged an official document to get a job as a delivery driver and also rode a motorcycle. While riding the motorcycle, he hit an elderly woman, causing multiple fractures.

Vijayanand, was jailed for 11 months and banned from operating all classes of vehicles for five years after pleading guilty on Monday (April 17) to riding the bike while under disqualification, causing grievous hurt by performing a negligent act, forgery and theft.

He also had three counts of theft, two traffic offences and one count of criminal breach of trust involving $3,638.45 in cash taken into consideration during sentencing.

Vijayanand had been disqualified from holding a licence for all classes of vehicles from Feb 28, 2014 to June 13, 2016 for an earlier traffic offence. Court papers did not mention the nature of the offence.

But on July 27, 2014 at around 10pm, he rode a motorcycle along Yishun Ring Road towards Yishun Avenue 4.

When he reached the traffic lights at Yishun Street 61, which was green in his favour, he failed to keep a proper lookout and hit Madam Yip Wai Ying, 61, as she was crossing the road.

She was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital and treated for several injuries including multiple fractured ribs, a bruised lung, and a fracture to her right shoulder blade. She was warded for six days and later put on medical leave for 26 days.

Vijayanand got the delivery driver job during his disqualification period by forging an official Traffic Police (TP) document.

He had taken a picture of a TP letter which he received reminding him to turn up at TP headquarters for an investigation, edited it on his mobile phone and showed it to the owner of logistics company KJT Express, Mr Vincent Quck Weng Seng, 37, when he applied for a job with the firm.

Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Amanda Chong said: "Using this forged document, the accused managed to deceive (Mr Quck) into believing that the said document, which stated that the accused was permitted to drive class 3 and class 4 vehicles, was genuine."

As a result, Vijayanand was employed as a delivery driver on Feb 6, last year.

The offence only came to light about two months later when Mr Quck lodged a police report, suspecting Vijayanand had stolen money from the company.

During investigations, police found the document while they were in the process of ascertaining Vijayanand's identity.

They conducted further checks and discovered it was a forgery.

The court heard that on Aug 19, last year, he also stole two Puma Home United football jerseys that had been hung outside a flat at Block 758, Choa Chu Kang North 5.

For forgery, Vijayanand could have been jailed up to 10 years and fined.

And for causing grievous hurt by performing a negligent act, he could have been jailed up to two years and fined up to $5,000.