Food delivery rider gets jail for using criminal force, verbal abuse and spitting at nurse

SINGAPORE - As a food delivery man, one would expect him to be polite, but Addy Izwan Ahmad's violent behaviour landed him in trouble with the law instead.

Over a span of six months, the 29-year-old food delivery rider committed eight offences in five separate incidents, including using criminal force on an enforcement officer, using abusive words and committing mischief.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Dwayne Lum told the court on Thursday (Nov 30) that Izwan showed he had no qualms re-offending each time.

On Nov 18 last year, he parked his motorcycle near the taxi stand at Jurong Point and was told by enforcement officer Tipagaran Sadayel, 30, to move it away, the court heard.

When he did not do so, Mr Sadayel took down his licence plate number. Izwan became angry and splashed the warm milk tea he was drinking at Mr Sadayel. He also hurled vulgarities when the officer called the police.

On Thursday (Nov 30), District Judge Chay Yuen Fatt sentenced Izwan, who is now in a drug rehabilitation centre, to 18 weeks' jail after he pleaded guilty to five of the eight charges against him. Izwan was also ordered to pay $700 for the cost of repairs to two dents on the car of Mr Ryan Teo Yi Quan, 21, in a road rage incident on April 6 this year.

In an earlier incident, Izwan was warded at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital after a road traffic accident on Dec 29. Two days later, he asked a nurse to get the doctor as he wanted to leave the hospital. She told him the doctor was on his way and asked him to wait. Later the nurse saw him leaving the ward and again told him the doctor was on his way to approve his discharge. He saw the nurse as he was leaving the hospital and spat at her. A security officer detained him.

In the road rage incident, Izwan's motorbike and Mr Teo's car came very close to each other during a right turn.

When the two men stopped at the traffic light junction in front of McDonald's in Bukit Batok West Avenue 5, Izwan got off his motorbike and kicked the driver's door while shouting at Mr Teo to get out of the car. Izwan also kicked the right fender and tried to pull open the two front doors. Mr Teo's 20-year-old woman friend was in the front passenger seat.

Even after the two vehicles had moved off, Izwan continued shouting at Mr Teo. He left the scene when Mr Teo called the police.

On April 27, two police officers stopped Izwan in Bukit Batok Street 21 to check on him for suspected drug offences. He hurled vulgarities at one of the officers and was arrested.

Izwan has previous convictions for robbery, rioting with a deadly weapon, mischief, affray and causing hurt.