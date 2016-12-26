Five arrested for theft from taxis and private-hire cars

SINGAPORE- Two men and three women have been arrested for their suspected involvement in stealing from taxis and private-hire cars.

Police said in a statement on Monday(Dec 26) that the suspects, aged between 17 and 45, were riding as passengers and distracted the victims by engaging in a conversation or requesting the victims load or unload items into or from the car boot.

"They are believed to have used these opportunities to steal items such as wallets and mobile phones placed at or near the centre console of the vehicle," said the statement.

Police added that from January to November this year, an average of five cases of such nature have been reported each month.

Police advised taxis and private-hire car drivers not to put personal valuables, including mobile phones, at or near the vehicles' centre consoles or places within easy reach of the passengers.

Police also urged vigilance in safeguarding personal valuables. Drivers should be wary of anyone who may try to distract them, the statement said.

Those who have information related to this crime can call the Police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.