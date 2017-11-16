First six people charged under new law to fight organised crime

SINGAPORE - One of the alleged leaders of a home-grown illegal gambling syndicate was hauled to court on Thursday (Nov 16) after he purportedly received more than $17 million from unlawful gaming activities.

Seet Seo Boon, 53, is also accused of using the benefits of his alleged crime, totalling more than $1 million, to finance 11 properties islandwide.

Seet and five others, all Singaporeans, are believed to be members of the same group, and have became the first people to be charged under a new law aimed at fighting organised crime.

The Organised Crime Act (OCA) was passed in Parliament on Aug 17, 2015 and took effect on June 1 last year.

In his second reading on the matter, then Minister in Prime Minister's Office S. Iswaran said there was a need for an organised crime Bill.

Mr Iswaran, who was also the Second Minister for Home Affairs, and Trade and Industry then, said this was togive enforcement agencies more powers to disrupt the illegal activities of organised crime groups and prevent them from getting a foothold to perpetrate serious crimes.

In a statement on Wednesday, the police said the six people charged on Thursday were among the 49 people arrested last November in one of the largest operations conducted against criminal syndicates that year.

The authorities have seized about $25.5 million in assets from the group.

The five other people charged on Thursday are See Chye Huat, 50; Or Poh Soon, 55; Seah Ee Lam, 67; Toh Hee Choye, 62, and the only woman, Lim Poi Hwa, 62.

All six purportedly committed their offences between 2009 and last November.

Seet was charged with 38 counts of offences under the OCA, 19 counts of converting benefits of criminal conduct and four offences involving illegal gambling activities.

The others each face between three and seven charges, including two charges under the OCA each.

They are also accused of other offences including conducting public lotteries and providing a Singapore-based remote gambling service.

Court documents showed that Seet allegedly used his purported ill-gotten gains for the downpayments and mortgage repayments of 11 apartments in nine different condominiums.

They include The Tropica in Tampines Avenue 1 and Urbana in River Valley Close. The pre-trial conference for all six Singaporeans will be held in Nov 23.

If convicted, anyone who is a member of a locally linked organised criminal group can be jailed for up to five years and fined up to $100,000.