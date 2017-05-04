Fire breaks out in building opposite IMM in Jurong East, one casualty rescued

SINGAPORE - At least one casualty has been rescued from a fire that broke out in a building opposite IMM in Jurong East on Thursday (May 4) morning.

Firefighting efforts are still ongoing.

A Straits Times reader, who was passing by the area, sent a photo and a video showing a huge blaze engulfing the building.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said that it was alerted to a fire in 30 Toh Guan Road at around 7.40am.

In a post on Facebook at around 8.30am, SCDF said that firefighting efforts are ongoing and that one casualty has been rescued from the building. It added that the fire involved the contents of a warehouse.

This story is developing.

Fire engine is extinguishing at opp IMM 🚒 バス停🚏の近くで火事💦 pic.twitter.com/DqLyhR0Kte — まさみちsinfuka1957 (@sinfuka1957) May 4, 2017

Smoke at the building opp IMM? 😬 pic.twitter.com/ljSIaQ5UUo — H. Boey (@zroyboey) May 3, 2017