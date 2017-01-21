Fine, ban for causing grandma's death

With his grandmother in the back seat, a waiter ran a red light at a Lentor Avenue T-junction, hit a taxi which had the right of way and caused her death.

Yesterday, Oh Jia Hao, 23, whose family owns the Gim Tim group of restaurants, was fined $8,000 and banned from driving for five years for causing the death of Madam Lim Ah Moi, 76, on Dec 31, 2015.

He was heading north along Lentor Avenue that evening when he drove through a red light and across a T-junction.

He hit the taxi, which was turning right into Lentor Avenue from the Seletar Expressway (SLE).

The court heard that the taxi driver was ferrying a Finnish family of four at the time. The cabby, Mr Ang Keng Seng, 49, and the four passengers received outpatient treatment.

The taxi's in-vehicle camera showed that the traffic lights had turned green in Mr Ang's favour when he made the right turn.

After the crash, Madam Lim was trapped between the front and back seats. Her domestic worker suffered minor injuries. Madam Lim, who had multiple fractures, died about an hour later in hospital.

Oh's lawyer, Ms Seo Yong Chern, said in mitigation that her client had suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder after the accident.

His father wrote a letter appealing for leniency, saying that the family had forgiven him.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Dwayne Lum said Oh's culpability was high and he was grossly negligent. He said Oh knew and should have paid heed to the fact that he was nearing a traffic light junction, and should ordinarily have slowed down, but did not.

Oh could have been jailed for up to two years and/or fined for causing death by negligence.