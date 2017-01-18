Final suspect in deadly 2010 Kallang slashings arrested in Malaysia; handed over to Singapore police

A Sarawakian who had been on the run for over six years following his involvement in the 2010 deadly Kallang slashings has finally been arrested.

Donny Meluda is the final member of a gang of four - that went on a robbery spree, severely injuring three victims and killing a fourth man - to be caught. His accomplices had been arrested and dealt with.

Meluda was arrested last Saturday afternoon at Sibu Airport after arriving from Kuala Lumpur. Meluda's whereabouts were made known via a confidential notice by Interpol.

He was remanded in Sarawak until he was handed over to Singapore police on Wednesday (Jan 18) morning, said Sarawak police assistant superintendent (ASP) Mohd Irwan Hafiz.

ASP Irwan said in Malay: "He (Meluda) did not put up a struggle when our officers approached him. His arrest was a peaceful affair as though he knew his time was up."

Singapore Police Force (SPF) deputy commissioner Tan Chye Hee described the arrest as an "excellent cooperation between the Singapore Police Force and Royal Malaysia Police (RMP)".

"I would like to express my appreciation to the RMP for pressing on with their efforts to locate the murder suspect... With the invaluable assistance from our foreign law enforcement partners, SPF will ensure that criminals who remain on the run will be brought back to face the full brunt of the law," he said.

Meluda, who had converted to Islam, now goes by the name of Abdul Rahman Abdullah.

ASP Irwan said: "Not many knew that Meluda had converted to Islam and had changed his name. So perhaps that was why he felt confident to travel."

Meluda and his three accomplices went on a terror rampage between 11pm on May 29, 2010, and 7.35am the next day.

Before killing Indian national Shanmuganathan Dillidurai, 41, the gang robbed and slashed three other men - Mr Ang Jun Heng, 22, Mr Sandeep Singh, 27, and Mr Egan Karuppaiah, 42 - at an open field near Kallang Road.

All three accomplices have been convicted.

Micheal Garing was sentenced to death in April 2015 for the murder of Mr Shanmuganathan. He appealed against the death penalty last year and is awaiting the outcome.

Tony Imba was sentenced to life in prison and caning for his role, but the prosecution appealed by asking for the death penalty.

Hairee Landakwas sentenced to 33 years' jail and 24 strokes of the cane.

Meluda will be charged in court on Jan 20, 2017, for the offence of murder with common intention.