Father gets jail, caning for giving drugs to his sons

In the confines of their Hougang home, a father taught his 20-year-old son how to smoke "Ice" and also gave the drug to his 19-year-old son.

About once a week over a period of eight months, the father and his elder son would abuse the controlled drug together.

Yesterday, Rosly Salim, 46, was sentenced to 11 years' jail and 10 strokes of the cane for his crimes under the Misuse of Drugs Act. He pleaded guilty to three other charges, with another five taken into consideration.

Rosly was arrested last August after officers from the Central Narcotics Bureau raided his home at Hougang Street 91.

He was first charged with selling at least 0.16g of powdery substance containing diamorphine, or pure heroin, to another man for $15 at his flat, and for the possession and consumption of drugs.

In November last year, the prosecution tendered four more charges against Rosly, including two counts of giving a packet of Ice, or methamphetamine, to his sons Muhammad Norsa'if, 19, and Muhammad Norshawalludin, 20.

Investigations revealed that in August last year, Rosly gave his elder son a packet of Ice. Norshawalludin then placed the drug inside the glass bulb of a "bong", which is a drug-smoking apparatus.

After two puffs, he passed the "bong" to his brother, Norsa'if, who also took two puffs, before handing the apparatus to Rosly.

The trio then took turns to smoke the entire packet of the drug.

Further investigations showed that Norshawalludin had learnt how to smoke Ice after watching Rosly do so in December 2015.

From then on, both Rosly and Norshawalludin would smoke Ice once a week, with the drug provided by the father.

For trafficking a controlled drug and giving it to a young person, Rosly could have been jailed for up to 30 years and received 15 strokes of the cane.

The two sons have reportedly been dealt with by the authorities.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Carene Poh asked that Rosly be given the minimum mandatory sentence of 10 years' jail and 10 strokes of the cane for giving drugs to his sons.

She also cited his previous drug offences,for which he went to the Drug Rehabilitation Centre and was served with compulsory drug supervision orders.

The Straits Times yesterday spoke to Rosly's mother, who lives in a different flat at the same HDB block as her son. She said he became a drug abuser after mixing with bad company when he was young. The mother, who declined to be named, said Rosly's wife died of illness five years ago.

"I'm very sad that my son and two grandsons have been convicted for drug abuse. I hope they will turn over a new leaf," she added.