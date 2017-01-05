Father, 46, jailed 11 years, caned 10 strokes for giving 'Ice' to his two sons

SINGAPORE - In the bedroom of their Hougang home, a father taught his 20-year-old son how to smoke "Ice" and also provided the drug to his 19-year-old son.

About once a week, they would smoke the drug together.

On Thursday (Jan 5), Rosly Salim, 46, was sentenced to 11 years' jail, and 10 strokes of the cane for his offences under the Misuse of Drugs Act. He pleaded guilty to three charges, with another five taken into consideration.

Rosly was arrested last August (2016) after officers from the Central Narcotics Bureau raided his home at Hougang Street 91.

He was first charged with selling at least 0.16g of powdery substance containing diamorphine (pure heroin) to another man for $15 at his flat and for the possession and consumption of drugs.

In November last year (2016), the prosecution tendered four more charges against him, including two counts of giving a packet of metamphetamine, also known as Ice, to his two sons - Muhammad Norsa'if Rosly, 19 and Muhammad Norshawalludin Rosly, 20.

Investigations revealed that in August last year (2016), Rosly gave his son a packet of Ice, which he then placed inside the glass bulb of a "bong", which is a drug-smoking apparatus, to smoke.

After two puffs, he passed the "bong" over to his brother, Norsa'if, who also took two puffs, before handing the apparatus over to Rosly. The trio took turns to smoke the entire packet of the drug.

Further investigations showed that Norshawalludin had learnt how to smoke Ice after watching Rosly in December 2015.

From then on, both father and son would smoke Ice once a week, with the drug provided by Rosly.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Carene Poh called for the minimum mandatory sentence of 10 years and 10 strokes for Rosly for giving drugs to his sons.

She also noted that he had drug antecedents, which included sentences at the Drug Rehabilitation Centre and compulsory drug supervision orders.

For trafficking in controlled drug and giving it to a young person, Rosly could have faced up to 30 years jail and 15 strokes of the cane.