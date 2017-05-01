Faro helps simulate accident

The Faro 3D Scanner is a new piece of equipment used by the Fatal Accident Investigation Team since late last year to complement traffic investigations.

At the site of a fatal accident, the scanner will be deployed at several locations to "map out" the scene. It is able to scan a scene within a few minutes and provide a detailed 3D image of the site. The data collected can later be used to create accident animations to simulate the actual incident.

A police spokesman said: "Its high-precision scanning technology with authentic mobility and ease of use offers reliability and flexibility. Once a scene is scanned, the data is then imported into commonly used software to support traffic accident reconstruction requirements."

The Faro 3D Scanner will be one of many equipment on display at the Home Team Show & Festival.

Those who are keen to know about the Home Team and what it does to keep Singapore secure can visit the Home Team Show & Festival 2017 at the Singapore Sports Hub from Wednesday to Sunday.

Zaihan Mohamed Yusof