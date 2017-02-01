Ex-taxi driver fined and banned for causing pedestrian's death

SINGAPORE - A taxi driver, who hit a jogger running across a Bishan Road pedestrian crossing, was fined $7,000 on Wednesday (Feb 1) and banned from driving for three years for negligently causing death.

Kader Shaik Hussain Kader Batcha, 61, had hit Ms Tay Lee Huay, 57, while making a right turn from Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 into Bishan Road at about 6.30am on May 8, 2016.

The court heard that Kader was driving his taxi at the signalised cross-junction of Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 when he made a right turn into Bishan Road.

He failed to keep a proper lookout and hit Ms Tay who had jogged across the pedestrian crossing when the red man was showing.

He did not notice her until it was too late.

At the point of collision, Ms Tay was about two-thirds of the way across the crossing.

Kader got down from his taxi and called for an ambulance. Ms Tay was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital but died from head injury at 9.12am.

Kader's lawyer Abdul Wahab told District Judge Kan Shuk Weng that his client had been a taxi driver for almost 34 years without any incident .

He said the sole breadwinner was genuinely remorseful. There was contributory negligence on the part of the deceased who was jaywalking at the time when the accident occurred.

Kader was allowed pay $3,500 first and the balance by monthly instalments.

He could have been jailed for up to two years and/or fined for causing death by negligence.