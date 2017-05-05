Ex-swim coach jailed 10 months for sexual exploitation of boy at public pool

SINGAPORE - A former swimming coach was jailed for 10 months on Friday (May 5) for sexual exploitation after a four-day trial.

Tan Koek Seng, now 68, had claimed trial to a single charge of committing an obscene act with a 12-year-old boy in the male toilet at Hougang Swimming Complex on Hougang Avenue 4 on Feb 8, 2015.

Now unemployed, Tan's licence as a swimming coach has been suspended by Sport Singapore.

The prosecution's case was based mainly on his positive statements. Tan had confessed to the police that he masturbated the victim.

Upon being notified by the victim's mother that her son had been molested, a lifeguard at the public swimming complex called the police.

He had testified that the victim's mother refused to allow him to get near her son and did not want him to be involved as she wanted to protect him.

Several police officers had testified that no threat, inducement or promise was given to Tan when he was recording his statement. He also did not complain of feeling any discomfort.

The current investigation officer had said that he had made all efforts and attempts to serve the summons on the victim and his mother. But neither was willing to relive the traumatic experience again.

Tan's defence was that it was the victim who approached him, but he rejected the boy's offer.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Chee Ee Lin had sought a sentence of at least 15 months to be imposed on Tan on Friday. She said Tan was 54 years older than the victim, and that he had abused the trust the victim had reposed in him.

"There is a public interest in protecting children attending lessons at public facilities from unwarranted sexual advances,'' she said.

Tan, who was unrepresented, could have been fined up to $10,000 and/or jailed for up to five years under the Children and Young Persons Act.