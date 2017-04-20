Ex-sales associate at Bally jailed 2 years for misappropriating $186,000

SINGAPORE - A former sales associate of a shoe boutique was jailed for 2 years on Thursday (April 20) for misappropriating $183,983 over eight months.

Jimuhit Ulliel Abdul Nahar, 29, pleaded guilty to criminal breach of trust of the amount between December 2015 and August last year at Bally Singapore at ION Orchard, which is along Orchard Road.

The offence came to light when the finance director of Bally Singapore discovered that there were cash sales which were not deposited into the company's bank account.

Through further investigation, the general manager of the company found out that a total cash amount of $185,983 was allegedly misappropriated by Jimuhit. She made a police report on Oct 18 last year.

As part of his job scope as a sales associate, Jimuhit was entrusted with cash sales at the ION store and was supposed to deposit the money into the bank account, but he did not do so, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Eric Hu.

On Oct 18 last year, a board of inquiry was conducted on Jimuhit. He had admitted that he had dishonestly misappropriated the money to repay his debts, personal and family expenses.

After his arrest, $25,944 was recovered. He did not make any restitution.

The court heard in mitigation that Jimuhit had used $6,000 to $7,000 of the misappropriated amount to pay for his father's medical bills. His father, who has diabetes, turned up in court in a wheelchair.

Jimuhit could have been jailed for up to 15 years and fined for criminal breach of trust .