Ex-prisoner fined $71k for posing as estate agent

SINGAPORE - After being released from prison, Raymond Chng pretended he was still working as a real estate agent for his former company.

He posted 37 online adverts claiming he was working for Dennis Wee Realty even though he was no longer a registered agent.

The 36-year-old was fined $71,500 on Wednesday (April 18) after pleading guilty to eight counts of claiming to be a property agent without being registered with the Council for Estate Agencies (CEA).

He will be jailed for 25 weeks if he is unable to pay the fine.

Twenty-six other charges for similar offences were taken into consideration during sentencing.

Chng worked for Dennis Wee from November 2011 to April 2015 when his contract was terminated following his conviction for punching and kicking a motorist in a road rage incident. He was jailed for four weeks.

Later that year, six Indian students rented a Spottiswoode Park property after one of them spotted an online advertisement placed by Chng - who received $1,450 in cash as commission from the deal.

The CEA was tipped off about the property transaction in April 2016 and launched an investigation.

It found Chng had posted 37 advertisements on the PropertyGuru website between May and August 2015.

His seven other charges were in relation to seven Housing Board and private properties advertised online.

All advertisements included his designation at Dennis Wee, former CEA registration number, CEA-registered mobile number and Dennis Wee's licence number and logo.

District Judge Adam Nakhoda said Chng had "blatantly disregarded the law", and stressed that his actions were "not a one-off mistake".

Before his 2015 jail spell, he had also served 15 months for voluntarily causing hurt and unlawful possession of a weapon.