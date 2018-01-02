Ex-national paddler Li Hu's mum found guilty of corruption

SINGAPORE - The mother of former national table tennis player Li Hu was convicted on Tuesday (Jan 2) of offering a bribe to an official to be lenient to her son in disciplinary proceedings.

Su Fengxian, 54, was found guilty, after a three-day trial, of offering €2,000 (S$3,200) to Singapore Table Tennis Association (STTA) technical director Loy Soo Han in October 2016.

District Judge Chay Yuen Fatt said the prosecution has proved its case beyond reasonable doubt that an offer had been made and that there was corrupt intention.

The case was adjourned to Jan 30 for sentencing arguments and mitigation.

Su was in China when she heard that her son was facing disciplinary action by the STTA for breaching its rules. She decided to intervene as there was a possibility that the paddler could be expelled from the national team.

Su pleaded in vain with STTA officials to be lenient via phone calls and Facebook messenger. When her attempts failed, she flew to Singapore and offered a bribe to Mr Loo in a bid to help her son.

She faces a fine of up to $100,000 or up to five years' jail, or both.