Ex-Harry's director charged with submitting false claims to get funding

A former director of bar and dining chain Harry's was in court accused of submitting false claims to obtain government funds for the training of the company's employees.

Parmjit Kaur, 50, faces 37 counts under the Skills Development Levy Act, said SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) in a statement yesterday.

She allegedly submitted multiple claims containing false information between 2011 and 2013 to the now-defunct Singapore Workforce Development Agency to obtain funding.

Harry's was a Workforce Skills Qualifications-approved training organisation that conducted in- house courses for its employees.

Kaur was in charge of Harry's training department when the alleged offences were committed.

SSG, in its statement, said it takes a serious view of any individual, training provider or organisation that abuses its funding schemes, and will not hesitate to take action against those who contravene its funding rules and guidelines. If found guilty, Kaur faces a fine of up to $10,000 and/or up to a year in jail.