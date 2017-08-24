Ex-bank officer gets 16 weeks' jail for taking upskirt videos of colleagues and other women

SINGAPORE - A former bank employee who took upskirt videos of four colleagues was finally caught after he did the same thing to a woman he met for the first time.

Teo Chun Peng, 29, had met the victim for dinner at Republic Plaza and they were heading down an escalator in the building in Raffles Place.

The victim, a 31-year-old analyst, became suspicious when she felt a mobile phone brushing against her knees. She confronted Teo and demanded that he hand over his mobile phone, so that she could check it.

Teo tried to run away and a scuffle ensued. The victim gave chase and shouted to passers-by for help. Eventually, she managed to check his phone and saw an upskirt video of herself, and the police were informed.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Esther Tang said the victim met Teo at a restaurant in Republic Plaza on Dec 16 (2016). It was the first time they had met, having only chatted online on the Tinder application before that meeting.

At about 8.10pm, she told him that she had to go back to her office for work. Teo walked ahead of her as they got on the escalator heading down. Teo turned around to talk to her, then propped his right leg up and placed his phone on his leg, near the knee.

Investigations showed that he captured a video image of the victim's underwear while they were on the escalator. Later, Teo also admitted to having taken a video of her from under the table while they were having dinner.

On Thursday (Aug 24), Teo, now unemployed, was jailed for 16 weeks on 10 charges. He faced a total of 37 charges of insulting the modesty of a woman.

Of the 10 charges, four charges were for intruding into the privacy of a 28-year-old colleague on Nov 1, at an escalator in an unknown location. He also took a video that captured images of her cleavage while she was bending forward slightly at a Zara outlet in The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands on Nov 8.

He also took upskirt videos of a 27-year-old colleague four times when they were on an escalator, and at a food court in Bayfront Avenue, where they were having lunch on Dec 13.

Teo said the first upskirt video he took was of a colleague a few years ago.

Said Ms Tang: "Since then, he would take upskirt videos on and off, and was unable to remember the precise date and time of such incidents."

He would watch the videos on his mobile phone or computer, and would sometimes delete them after watching.

Teo, represented by Ms Diana Ngiam, could have been jailed for up to one year and/or fined for each charge of insulting a person's modesty. Twenty-seven other similar charges were considered during sentencing.