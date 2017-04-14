Eight suspected of selling counterfeit mobile phones nabbed

SINGAPORE - Eight men suspected of selling counterfeit mobile phones were arrested on Tuesday (April 11), authorities said.

More than 10,000 pieces of trade mark-infringing mobile phones and parts, estimated to be worth more than $1.4 million, were seized.

Officers conducted simultaneous raids in Tanah Merah, Kaki Bukit and Harbourfront in a 10-hour raid, police and the Singapore Customs said in a joint release on Friday (April 14).

The eight men, aged between 28 and 40, are suspected to be involved in the sales of counterfeit mobile phones. It is understood that the phones included Apple and Samsung smartphones.

Investigation into the case is ongoing.

Persons found guilty of falsely applying a registered trade mark to goods may be fined up to $100,000, or jailed up to five years, or both.