Eight men arrested for illegal sale of marine gas oil worth $12,840

SINGAPORE - Eight men on board a Singapore-registered tugboat were arrested on Sunday (July 30), after illegally selling marine gas oil worth $12, 840 to a foreign-registered tugboat.

They were arrested after investigations by the Police Coast Guard, who received a tip-off at 10.19am on Sunday of the illegal exchange at the sea off Jurong Shipyard.

The suspects - aged between 26 and 54 - were arrested and cash amounting to $9, 000 were seized, police said in a statement on Monday (July 31) said.

Twenty metric tonnes of marine gas oil changed hands in the transaction.

Commander of the Police Coast Guard, senior assistant commissioner of police Hsu Sin Yun said the Police Coast Guard "will spare no efforts and continue to step up enforcement against such offenders".

The perpetrators will be charged in court on Tuesday for Criminal Breach of Trust.

If convicted, they will be punished with an imprisonment term of up to 15 years, and are also be liable to a fine.