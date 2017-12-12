E-scooter rider jailed for beating up pedestrian

A man flew into a rage after he fell and damaged the strap of his e-scooter while trying to avoid a pedestrian.

Jonathan Mark Tan Wei Wen, 24, demanded compensation from Mr Joshua Shane Ng Cheng Wei, 29, but he refused to pay and walked away instead.

Tan caught up with him and punched his head, causing him to fall. He pinned down Mr Ng and continued hitting his head and face despite intervention by passers-by.

Mr Ng suffered fractures in his nose and right eye socket.

Yesterday, Tan was sentenced to 10 weeks' jail for the assault on March 19 this year.

The court heard that Mr Ng was walking along a zebra crossing near Block 110, Rivervale Walk at about 1am that day when Tan, riding his e-scooter, came from behind and caused Mr Ng to fall.

Tan fell from his e-scooter and injured his leg when he swerved his device to avoid hitting Mr Ng.

When he saw that the strap of his e-scooter was damaged, he demanded compensation from Mr Ng, who walked away.

Tan punched Mr Ng on his head, and pinned him down when the latter fell on the ground. He continued punching Mr Ng on his head and face repeatedly when Mr Ng tried to get up.

Two passers-by intervened when they saw Mr Ng bleeding in the nose and mouth but Tan continued assaulting him.

Mr Ng eventually apologised and said he would pay for the damaged e-scooter.

Tan remained at the scene until the police arrived.

He made partial restitution of $250 to Mr Ng, who paid at least $505 for his medical costs.

Tan, who will start his sentence on Jan 3, could have been jailed for up to two years and/or fined up to $5,000 for causing hurt.

Elena Chong