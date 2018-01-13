Drunk man who attacked clubber gets jail, cane

A drunken man who punched a fellow clubgoer repeatedly after mistaking him for another person was jailed for more than two years yesterday.

Chris Chong Min Chyen, 34, had been drinking heavily before he suddenly attacked Mr Kang Chee Wee at Club Gaga in April 2015.

The 29-year-old victim was left with double vision and multiple fractures. He also needed two operations for a fractured left eye.

He was hospitalised for a month and ran up medical bills of more than $10,000.

Chong, unemployed, admitted to causing grievous hurt to Mr Kang as well as drink driving, criminal intimidation and disorderly behaviour on Nov 1 last year.

Yesterday, he was sentenced to a total of 27 months' jail and three strokes of the cane and fined $2,800. He was also banned from driving for 12 months. Four other charges were considered in sentencing.

A court heard that Mr Kang went to Club Gaga at Tanglin Shopping Centre at about 4.30am on April 8, 2015, to meet a friend.

He approached her and, immediately after that, Chong punched him in the neck.

Although a bouncer tried to restrain him, Chong continued his attack until he was led out of the club.

Investigations showed he was was intoxicated and had mistaken Mr Kang for someone he thought he had seen earlier in the evening in Clarke Quay.

In May 2016, Chong was caught drink driving at a carpark in Tampines Street 11.

Five months later, he hurled vulgarities at a facial therapist, 38, during a heated argument with a female companion outside Lin Spa in Tampines Street 11.

When the woman verbally abused him, Chong punched her in the eye.

After she ran off, Chong went to her shop to look for her and threatened the owner by saying he would burn down the shop.

On Aug 18 last year, Chong was caught reeking of alcohol and shouting at two others outside a club in Sentosa Gateway.

Chong, represented by Mr S. S. Dhillon, had his sentence deferred to Feb 28, so that he can celebrate Chinese New Year.

The maximum penalty for causing grievous hurt is 10 years' jail, fine or caning.

For criminal intimidation, Chong could have been jailed for up to seven years or more.