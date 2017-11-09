Drugs worth over $69,000 seized at Woodlands Checkpoint

SINGAPORE - Drugs worth more than $69,000 were seized from a Malaysia-registered car heading into Singapore at Woodlands Checkpoint on Tuesday (Nov 7).

The car was being driven by a 28-year-old Malaysian man, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority and Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) in a joint statement on Thursday.

Checks done by officers from both agencies had uncovered four bundles in the car, containing 616g of Ice, 28g of ketamin, 590 Erimin-5 tablets and 20 Ecstasy tablets.

Follow-up investigations revealed that two Singaporean men, aged 28 and 32, were the drugs' intended recipients.

They were arrested by CNB officers in the vicinity of Bedok North Street 1 in the early hours of Wednesday.

A small stash of drugs - about 10g of Ice, 4g of ketamine, 21 Erimin-5 tablets and 5 Ecstasy tablets - and other drug paraphernalia were recovered from the car driven by the 32-year-old man.

Investigations are ongoing.

Anyone convicted of trafficking more than 250g of Ice, otherwise known as methamphetamine, faces the death penalty.