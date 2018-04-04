Drugs worth $74,000 seized at Tuas Checkpoint; 2 nabbed

Drugs worth more than $74,000 were seized at Tuas Checkpoint last Saturday, and two Singaporean men were arrested.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB), in a joint statement yesterday, said two bundles of methamphetamine, or Ice, weighing about 825g, were found concealed under a motorcycle seat.

At about 10.30pm last Saturday, an ICA officer at the Tuas Checkpoint noticed that a man was taking a long time to clear immigration at the automated clearance lane to enter Singapore.

When officers approached him to help, they noticed the 26-year-old Singaporean man had bloodshot eyes and his speech was slurred, the statement said.

During further checks, swabs were taken from the man and his belongings, which tested positive for Ice, the statement added. Plastic straws were also found in his bag.

Two bundles of Ice, worth more than $74,000, were found concealed under the seat of his motorcycle during a search.

The statement said 825g of Ice is enough to feed the addiction of about 470 abusers for a week.

The next day, CNB officers arrested another man, a 49-year-old Singaporean, after further investigations. The man is believed to be the intended recipient of the drugs seized at the checkpoint. About 2g of Ice was also found in a bag that the second man was carrying.

Anyone found guilty of trafficking more than 250g of Ice faces the death penalty.

Ng Huiwen