Drug mule gets 25 years' jail, 15 strokes

A 42-year-old Indonesian drug mule who swallowed 29 pellets of methamphetamine, inserted 10 into his rectum and hid four in his shorts and a shoe, took a flight from Guangzhou to Singapore, intending to transit to Jakarta on the same day.

But at Changi Airport, Adri Anton Kalangie missed his connecting Singapore Airlines flight and spent two days in the transit hall.

A customer service officer, who was concerned that Adri was smoking and appeared to be drunk, approached him and found out he had missed his flight. Adri began crying and apologising repeatedly.

The officer then escorted him to the transit counter for a new ticket to be issued at no cost. But on the way to the departure gate, Adri, still crying and apologising, admitted he was in possession of drugs.

Yesterday, he was sentenced to 25 years' jail and 15 strokes of the cane after he pleaded guilty to importing not less than 249.99g of methamphetamine, commonly known as Ice, on March 21 last year.

He was originally charged with importing the actual amount of 275.44g, which carries the death penalty.

The charge was reduced to a non-capital one after representations from his lawyers under the Legal Assistance Scheme for Capital Offences.

Adri's lawyer, Mr Eugene Thuraisingam, said in his mitigation plea that his client missed his flight as he was not feeling well and began hallucinating, which he believed was the result of the drugs in his system.

An X-ray taken after Adri's arrest showed 39 pellets inside his colon, although no obvious rupture or leakage could be seen.

Adri had been a drug mule since 2013, after a Nigerian drug syndicate leader promised him 10 million rupiah (S$1,030) for each delivery from China to Indonesia.

He made six successful deliveries before his arrest. He would collect the drugs in Guangzhou and ingest the pellets or insert them into his rectum. He would then stop over in Hong Kong or Singapore before delivering the drugs to Jakarta.

On March 23 last year, after he was approached by customer service officer Herdyka Hamka Md Horip, who asked if he was drunk, Adri claimed a child had bought drinks for him.

When the officer replied that a child could not do so, Adri broke down and kept repeating in Bahasa Indonesia "I know I'm wrong", "I am afraid to be beaten" and "Don't beat me up".

Yesterday, seeking at least 27 years' jail and 15 strokes of the cane, Deputy Public Prosecutor April Phang noted that an ordinary body cavity search would not have yielded the pellets.

This underscored the difficulties in the detection of ingested drug pellets and revealed the extreme and sophisticated methodology used by drug syndicates, she argued.

Pleading for 20 years' jail and 15 strokes of the cane, Mr Thuraisingam emphasised that the drugs were never meant for Singapore, that Adri had confessed and cooperated with the authorities, and that he was driven by financial circumstances to risk overdosing on the drugs he carried.