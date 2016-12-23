Drug addict who slashed his girlfriend's ex-fiance gets 5 years' jail with 3 strokes of the cane

SINGAPORE - A drug addict was so enraged with his girlfriend's ex-fiance for visiting her at around 11pm that he kicked, punched and slashed the victim who was standing outside her home, a court heard.

Even while Ramlan Manesah, 45, was backing off towards the lift lobby, Mohamed Eddy Mahmood, 43, continued attacking him.

He slashed the victim multiple times, causing seven cuts to his hands and neck.

On Friday (Dec 23), Eddy was jailed for five years with three strokes of the cane.

He pleaded guilty to one charge of causing hurt with a cutting instrument and one count of drug consumption.

A district court heard that the attack happened while Mr Ramlan was visiting his ex-fiancee Inah Jumahat, 39, at her flat on the fifth storey of an HDB block in Hougang Avenue 1 at about 11pm on Oct 18.

Eddy was there and an argument broke out between the two men.

While Mr Ramlan was standing outside the flat, Eddy kicked him and threw a few punches.

Then Eddy used an unknown sharp object to cut Mr Ramlan's neck, and kept slashing his neck and arms even as the victim moved backwards.

Ms Inah rushed out of her home and pulled Eddy back into her unit.

An eyewitness called the police and Mr Ramlan was found bleeding from his injuries. By then Eddy had fled the scene.

Despite a search, police could not find the sharp object Eddy had used, believed to be a knife or some other sharp cutting instrument.

Mr Ramlan was taken to hospital with a 5cm cut on his right forearm, two 2cm cuts on his right hand, a 4cm cut on his left forearm, a 3cm cut as well as two 1cm cuts on his neck.

Mr Ramlan's wounds were stitched up and he was given five days of medical leave.

Eddy was arrested on Oct 20 and found with multiple drug taking utensils.

His urine tested positive for methamphetamine and he admitted taking the controlled drug on Oct 18, on the day of the attack.

Eddy had been admitted to a Drug Rehabilitation Centre in January 1994 for consuming morphine and jailed for three years in August 2009 for taking methamphetamine.

For causing hurt with a cutting instrument, Eddy could have been jailed for up to seven years, fined, caned, or received any combined punishment.

For his repeated methamphetamine consumption charge, he faced a jail term of between five and seven years, with between three and six strokes of the cane.