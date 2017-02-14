Drug abuse arrests down, but online market a worry

The buying of drugs and related paraphernalia online worsened last year, even though the overall drug situation has improved.

The total number of drug abusers arrested fell from 3,343 in 2015 to 3,245 last year, while the number arrested for online drug offences jumped to 201 from 30 the previous year.

Under-30 drug users were another concern. Those aged 20 to 29 continued to form the largest group of overall abusers arrested; those below 30 made up two-thirds of new abusers arrested last year.

Cannabis was a worry too, with a 22 per cent increase in seizures of the drug, from 44.29kg in 2015 to 54.04kg last year.

Tan Tam Mei

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS