Drug abuse arrests down, but online market a worry

Published
2 hours ago
tammei@sph.com.sg

The buying of drugs and related paraphernalia online worsened last year, even though the overall drug situation has improved.

The total number of drug abusers arrested fell from 3,343 in 2015 to 3,245 last year, while the number arrested for online drug offences jumped to 201 from 30 the previous year.

Under-30 drug users were another concern. Those aged 20 to 29 continued to form the largest group of overall abusers arrested; those below 30 made up two-thirds of new abusers arrested last year.

Cannabis was a worry too, with a 22 per cent increase in seizures of the drug, from 44.29kg in 2015 to 54.04kg last year.

Tan Tam Mei

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS 

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 14, 2017, with the headline 'Drug abuse arrests down, but online market a worry'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Personal Data Protection: Priority For Hospital Community Fund
Rule the Roost – Ecomm tips to keep the holiday season going
Meet Audi's A Team at Singapore Motorshow
Arrival: Finally, an alien movie we can believe in

Shopping