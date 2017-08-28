Driver jailed and fined for punching motorist in dispute over parking spot

SINGAPORE - A driver punched another motorist who he accused of taking his parking space. For this, Mohamed Daro Dandiar Jasman, 29, was jailed for three weeks and ordered to pay $198 compensation on Monday (Aug 28) to Mr Choo Chin Kiat for his medical fees.

He admitted to punching the 57-year-old at the open-air carpark next to Bedok Point shopping mall on New Upper Changi Road at about 12.10pm on June 4, 2017.

Investigations showed that Daro was driving a company van and waiting for an available parking space at the open-air carpark next to Bedok Point that day.

His six-year-old daughter and mother were with him in the vehicle at the time.

Mr Choo had been driving in the same carpark as well. He noticed a free parking lot and proceeded to reverse his vehicle into it.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Amanda Sum said Daro had intended to reverse his vehicle to park at the same parking lot as well. He became angry, alighted from his van and approached the victim.

In the dispute that followed, Daro punched the victim once in the face with his fist, returned to his vehicle and drove off.

Mr Choo's nose began bleeding. An eye-witness subsequently took him to a nearby clinic and the doctor referred the victim to Changi General Hospital.

Mr Choo was diagnosed with a bruise on the nose, and was given seven days of medical leave. Daro could have been jailed for up to two years and/or fined up to $5,000 for causing hurt.