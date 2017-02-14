Driver fined $2,500 after sending obscene photo of ex-girlfriend

SINGAPORE - It was not a happy Valentine's Day for a driver on Tuesday (Feb 14), when he was fined $2,500 for causing hurt to his ex-girlfriend and sending her an obscene photo of them having sex.

Two counts of sending her obscene videos of them being intimate and a criminal intimidation charge were taken into consideration.

The driver, 31, is not named due to a gag order to protect the woman's identity.

The couple knew each other sometime in 2008 or 2009, but their relationship was rocky.

The woman, 37, stopped contacting him in early 2015.

But in June that year, the man sent her an e-mail as he wanted to meet. He went to her workplace two months later and the pair resumed their relationship.

However, the following month at a car park near Block 103, Commonwealth Crescent, she told him that she wanted to break-up.

The man became angry and slapped her twice, causing her face to turn red.

She did not seek medical attention, but stopped contacting him.

On Oct 4, 2015, he e-mailed her a photo showing them having sex.

Distressed, she made a police report at Clementi Police Division six days later.

In mitigation, lawyer Low Jianhui, who was assigned by the Criminal Legal Aid Scheme, told the court that his client sent the woman the picture to remind her of the good times they had together.

Mr Low also also said that she suffered very minor injuries - if any - after she was slapped.

For causing hurt, the man could have been jailed up to two years and fined up to $5,000.

And for sending the woman an obscene photo, he could have been jailed up to three months and fined.