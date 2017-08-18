Delivery rider jailed four weeks for filming woman in toilet

SINGAPORE - A delivery rider entered a female toilet at an office building, placed his mobile phone beneath the door of an occupied cubicle and filmed a woman as she was easing herself.

For this, Muhammad Asbullah Abbas, 37, was jailed for four weeks on Friday (Aug 18).

He admitted insulting the modesty of the woman at Alpha Building in Kallang Pudding Road on Nov 2, 2016.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Lim Shin Hui said that the victim entered one of the cubicles in the female toilet of the building at about 1.30pm that day. There was no one else besides her.

Asbullah entered the female toilet and noticed that one of the cubicles was occupied.

He then placed his Samsung mobile phone beneath the door of the cubicle and filmed the victim as she was easing herself.

The victim saw the phone extending from beneath the door of the cubicle with the camera lens facing her.

Shocked, she quickly gathered herself and opened the cubicle door slowly.

When Asbullah realised that he had been discovered, he ran out and hid at the nearby staircase landing.

After viewing the video, he deleted it.

The victim told a security officer about what had happened, and the officer called the police.

Asbullah was eventually traced through follow-up investigations and was arrested on Nov 3, 2016.

A criminal trespass charge into the female toilet was taken into consideration.

In sending him to jail, District Judge Jasvender Kaur agreed with the prosecution that this was a very severe intrusion into the privacy of the victim.

Asbullah could have been jailed for up to one year and/or fined.