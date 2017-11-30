Delivery driver jailed, fined for trying to bribe cops

A delivery driver was yesterday jailed for three weeks and fined $2,100 for attempting to bribe two policemen and for offences under the Road Traffic Act (RTA).

Tock Chan Kok, 46, had been charged on March 2 with a count of corruptly offering gratification of $50 to two policemen to get them to not take action against him for drink driving, the police and Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) said in a joint statement.

Investigations revealed that on Oct 9 last year, Sergeant Muhammad Sufi Mohd Hussin and Sergeant Sally Chua Wei Ting had spotted Tock sitting in the driver's seat of his van near Senja Road.

When asked for his driving licence and identity card, Tock instead offered them a $50 note. The duo rejected the money and reported the matter to CPIB.

Tock was also charged with drink driving and leaving the vehicle in a manner causing obstruction, which are offences under the RTA.

He has been disqualified from holding or obtaining all classes of driving licence for 15 months with effect from the date of his release.

Singapore adopts a zero-tolerance approach towards corruption and other criminal acts. The Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau takes a serious view of any corrupt practices and will not hesitate to take action against any party involved in such acts. POLICE AND CPIB STATEMENT

It is an offence under Singapore law to bribe or attempt to bribe public officers.

Anyone found guilty of a corruption offence can be fined up to $100,000, jailed up to five years or both.

"Singapore adopts a zero-tolerance approach towards corruption and other criminal acts. The Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau takes a serious view of any corrupt practices and will not hesitate to take action against any party involved in such acts," the two agencies said in the statement.