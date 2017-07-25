Delivery driver gets 2 months for criminal intimidation of student

SINGAPORE - A delivery driver threatened to report a 21-year-old student to the police for trespassing into a gym and being there naked, causing the victim to pay him $1,000.

Tay Kay Hui, 23, who committed criminal intimidation together with full-time national serviceman Leong Boyuan, 22, and personal trainer Shaun Leow Qi Hui, 24, was sentenced to two months' jail on Tuesday (July 25).

He is the last person to have been dealt with over the incident, which took place at Segi Fitness gym on March 22, 2016.

Both Leong and Leow, who was working at the gym in Middle Road as a personal trainer, were each jailed two months in May for threatening the student, now 22, with injury to his reputation.

Investigations showed that Leow hatched a plan to lure people to have sex with him at his workplace.

When they were undressed, one of his two accomplices would film them in the nude and demand money.

All three had demanded money from three or four others before using the same modus operandi on the victim.

The victim met Leow on gay dating app Grindr and started chatting with him on March 21 last year.

Leow invited the victim to the gym for "fun" and to drink.

On arrival at Segi Fitness at around 11.30pm that day, the victim subsequently had sex with Leow.

A few minutes later, the victim was shocked to see Leong holding his mobile phone with the camera pointing at him.

He immediately wore his clothes while Leow pretended to be shocked and got dressed too.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Esther Tang said Leong pretended to be angry and shouted, asking what they were doing at his gym. The victim apologised repeatedly.

Tay, who pretended to be the owner, and Leong scolded Leow and the victim for tarnishing the reputation of the gym and threatened to call the police. They demanded $5,000 from Leow as "compensation".

Leow pretended to transfer the money via mobile banking while Tay ordered the victim to pay the same amount.

When the victim said he only had $1,000 in his bank account, Leong and Tay agreed to accept the amount from him. They accompanied the victim to withdraw $1,000 from a nearby ATM.

Subsequently, Leong, Tay and Leow went to a coffee shop to split the money, with each receiving about $330.

The victim reported the incident to the police on March 28.

Tay, who was allowed to start his sentence on Aug 21, could have been jailed for up to two years and/or fined for criminal intimidation.