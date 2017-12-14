Court Briefs: Man charged over killer litter in Cassia Crescent

Man charged over killer litter in Cassia Crescent

A 20-year-old man believed to be behind a spate of killer litter incidents in Cassia Crescent was charged in court yesterday.

Danial Ali Liaqat Ali was charged with one count of committing a rash act. He is accused of hurling a can of sardines from a window on the 16th storey of Block 52, near Guillemard Road, at around 10pm on Dec 7.

The court was told he may be involved in multiple similar offences. Between Dec 7 and 10, the police received several reports of items such as shoe racks and chairs being thrown from Block 52.

Danial was arrested on Tuesday. He is now remanded at Bedok Police Division and will be back in court on Dec 20.

If convicted of performing a rash act, he can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $2,500.

22 months’ jail for pocketing company cash

A 35-year-old man who committed offences such as cheating while working for three different companies over six years was jailed yesterday.

Cai Yong was jailed for 22 months for his crimes involving $99,245.34 in all. The Singaporean had pleaded guilty to three cheating charges and two counts of criminal breach of trust on Tuesday. Sixteen other charges for similar offences involving $16,642.26 were considered during sentencing.

Between Sept 22 and 26 last year, Cai had helped himself to more than $68,000 in cash while working as an accountant for telecommunication equipment firm Singapore Oppo Electronics.

Police later recovered $52,017.65 from his bedroom.

Cai also pocketed more than $13,000 while while working for different companies between 2011 and 2013.