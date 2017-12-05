Court Briefs: Jail, fine for motorist in road rage incident

Jail, fine for motorist in road rage incident

A motorist in a road rage incident with a taxi driver was jailed and fined yesterday. Mohammad Azfar Hashim was jailed for a week for driving rashly and endangering the personal safety of others.

Azfar, 33, admitted on Oct 31 to opening his car door, putting his head out, and picking up and throwing an object while driving on the Pan-Island Expressway on Sept 24, 2015. He was fined $600 for driving without reasonable consideration by abruptly changing lanes and causing the taxi driver to swerve to avoid hitting his car. The taxi driver, Abdul Halim Haron, 45, will face trial on Jan 3.

Man fined for damaging taxi

A man who damaged a taxi was fined $2,000 yesterday after he admitted committing mischief.

Beljinder Singh Tara Singh, 43, kicked a door of the taxi and broke its side mirror after the cabby, waiting to pick up a passenger for a private booking after the Guns N' Roses concert, refused to take him.

After damaging the vehicle, Singh fell asleep on the taxi bonnet until the police arrived. He admitted drinking four bottles of beer before the concert and some whisky during the concert. He has paid $1,486 for damaging the taxi.

Singh, a shipyard worker, was fined $2,000.

Admin exec jailed over upskirt videos

An administrative executive who took seven upskirt videos of women over a month was jailed for eight weeks yesterday.

Cheng Sheng Min, 35, pleaded guilty to three of seven charges of insulting the modesty of a woman.

A forensic examination of his phone showed that from March to April 26, he took seven upskirt videos.

He could have been jailed for up to one year and/or fined on each charge.