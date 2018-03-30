Couple under investigation for drug smuggling

A Singaporean couple are being investigated after they were caught carrying drugs at the Woodlands Checkpoint.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a Facebook post yesterday that the couple were travelling with their four-year-old child.

The 33-year-old male driver had been reluctant to answer questions from ICA officers during arrival clearance checks at the checkpoint on Tuesday, it added.

Further checks on him and his 30-year-old wife revealed three slabs of 10 Erimin-5 tablets hidden in the woman's undergarments.

The couple have been handed over to the Central Narcotics Bureau for further investigations, together with the seized drugs and vehicle, the post said.

"Our borders are our first line of defence... Security checks are critical to our nation's security," ICA said.

It added that Home Team agencies will continue checks on passengers and vehicles at the checkpoints to prevent attempts to smuggle in undesirable persons, drugs, weapons, explosives and other contraband.

Ng Huiwen