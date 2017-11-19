Cop hurt in hit-and-run: Driver charged

A Maserati driver who was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run accident with a Traffic Police officer on Friday night was charged in court yesterday.

Lee Cheng Yan is accused of causing grievous hurt to Staff Sergeant Khairulanwar Abd Kahar, 26, by committing a rash act in Bedok Reservoir Road at around 9.20pm that night.

According to a police statement, the officer was on duty when he stopped Lee's vehicle while conducting enforcement checks.

As Staff Sgt Khairulanwar approached the luxury car, Lee, 33, allegedly reversed the vehicle and accelerated forward, hitting him.

As a result, the officer is said to have been left clinging to the driver's door and was dragged for about 100m before falling onto the road. According to court documents, he suffered serious injuries.

Staff Sgt Khairulanwar, who is single and has been with the Singapore Police Force for four years, was taken to Changi General Hospital for treatment.

The Sunday Times understands that he suffered multiple abrasions. X-rays reveal that he has no fractures.

Lee is now remanded at Bedok Police Division and may be taken out to assist police with their investigations.

Yesterday, the court heard that he may be involved in other offences, including driving while under disqualification.

Officers hurt or killed in the line of duty

AUG 29, 2017 •Two officers injured in stand-off A man, 50, accused of damaging potted plants at Block 33, Bendemeer Road, turned violent after he was approached by two officers and splashed paint thinner at them.The officers suffered facial injuries, and the man was arrested for voluntarily causing hurt to public servants. JUNE 2, 2017 •Officers hurt in struggle with driver Two police officers were taken to hospital after being injured after a high-speed pursuit. After evading a police roadblock in Mackenzie Road, a male driver, 43, ran several red lights and drove against the flow of traffic. When he was finally caught, he put up a violent struggle, injuring the officers. JUNE 1, 2017 •Traffic Police outrider killed in vehicle crash Staff Sergeant Nadzrie Matin, 29, died while performing traffic patrol duties in Serangoon Road after an accident with a van. The 52-year-old van driver was arrested for a negligent act causing death. APRIL 29, 2017 •Police officer assaulted outside Zouk nightclub Briton Alex Arrash Ariana, a Hong Kong-based headhunter, assaulted Staff Sergeant Ivan Chen outside Zouk nightclub after a drinking session.He grabbed the officer's neck and punched him on the face, leaving him with swelling and bruising over the left eye, and abrasions on the left elbow. Ariana, 34, was jailed for three months in September. NOV 30, 2016 •Man drives vehicle away with officer holding on Staff Sergeant Mohamed Azrul Mohd Hanapiah was injured after Zhuo Weili, 36, ignored repeated instructions to stop his car and drove off with the officer holding onto the door of the vehicle. Staff Sgt Azrul fell and suffered superficial injuries. Zhuo was given 10 months' jail and a fine of $90,000 for various charges, including causing hurt by doing a rash act. MARCH 10, 2016 •Cook slashed officer on his arm Station Inspector Jimmy Tan Thiam Soon was slashed on the right bicep with a bread knife while trying to arrest a cook who had posted compromising images of his girlfriend on her Facebook page. The 25-year-old man was jailed for six years and two months, with six strokes of the cane for charges including drug consumption. Lydia Lam

As he stood in the dock, Lee asked District Judge Ng Peng Hong for bail and added that he "did not have any other cases pending".

The judge replied: "Come back next week."

After the accident, officers arrested Lee in a Geylang Bahru Road HDB flat on Friday evening.

The police said the Maserati was found abandoned in Cedar Avenue, off Upper Aljunied Road.

Lee, who was unrepresented, will be back in court on Friday.

If convicted of causing grievous hurt by performing a rash act, he can be jailed for up to four years and fined up to $10,000.