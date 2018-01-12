Man who pretended to be working for telco and needed help with his sales quota arrested

SINGAPORE - A 23-year-old man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in cheating cases.

The suspect would dupe victims into signing up for mobile phone lines, promising them that they would not incur any charges, and make off with the new phones.

In a statement on Friday (Jan 12), the police said the suspect told a victim that he worked for a telecommunications company and needed help to hit his sales quota.

The accused asked the victim to sign up for a mobile phone line, and then asked the victim to pass the new mobile phone to him.

The suspect allegedly assured the victim that the mobile phone line would be terminated within a month with no charges incurred.

But the phone line was not terminated and the victim received monthly phone bills for the new phone line.

The accused also remained uncontactable.

On Friday, officers arrested the suspect in Yishun Central. He is believed to be involved in other similar cases.

Several SIM cards and a mobile phone were seized.

The suspect will be charged with cheating under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

The offence carries a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine.