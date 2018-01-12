CNB nets 93 suspects in 5-day islandwide operation

SINGAPORE - A total of 93 suspected drug offenders were nabbed in a five-day islandwide operation by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB), which ended on Friday morning (Jan 12).

In a statement on Friday, CNB said that around 42g of Ice, 173 Ecstasy tablets and a small amount of heroin and cannabis were seized.

The islandwide operation - its first in 2018 - was carried out from Jan 8 to 12 and was supported by the police.

Areas covered included Balestier, Boon Lay, Buona Vista, Choa Chu Kang, Jurong, Marine Parade and Marsiling.

In one of the cases, CNB officers arrested a 39-year-old man, who was suspected of drug trafficking.

He was nabbed in his residence on Jan 9 and officers recovered around 20g of Ice and an improvised drug-smoking apparatus.

Investigations into the drug activities of all suspects are ongoing.

Anyone convicted of trafficking more than 250g in Ice - sufficient to feed the addiction of about 185 abusers for a week - faces the death penalty.