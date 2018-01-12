CNB nets 93 suspects in 4-day islandwide operation

SINGAPORE - A total of 93 suspected drug offenders were nabbed in a four-day islandwide operation by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB), which ended on Friday morning (Jan 12).

In a statement on Friday, CNB said that around 42g of Ice, 173 Ecstasy tablets and a small amount of heroin and cannabis were seized.

The islandwide operation, its first in 2018, was carried out from Monday to Friday and was supported by the police.

Areas covered included Balestier, Boon Lay, Buona Vista, Choa Chu Kang, Jurong, Marine Parade and Marsiling.

In one of the cases, CNB officers arrested a 39-year-old man who was suspected of drug trafficking.

He was nabbed in his residence on Tuesday and officers recovered around 20g of Ice and an improvised drug-smoking apparatus.

Investigations into the drug activities of all suspects are ongoing.

Anyone convicted of trafficking more than 250g in Ice - sufficient to feed the addiction of about 185 abusers for a week - faces the death penalty.