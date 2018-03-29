CNB investigating Singaporean couple for smuggling drugs via Woodlands checkpoint

SINGAPORE - A Singaporean couple are being investigated after they were nabbed in their attempt to smuggle drugs via the Woodlands Checkpoint, the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a Facebook post on Thursday (March 29).

The couple were travelling with their four-year-old child, the post said.

The 33-year-old male driver had been reluctant to answer questions from ICA officers during arrival clearance checks at the checkpoint on Tuesday, it added.

Further checks on him and his 30-year-old wife revealed three slabs of 10 Erimin-5 tablets hidden beneath the woman's undergarment.

The couple have been handed over to the Central Narcotics Bureau for further investigations, together with the drugs and vehicle that were seized, the post said.

"Our borders are our first line of defence in safeguarding Singapore's security, and security checks are critical to our nation's security," ICA said.

The authority added that the Home Team agencies will continue its checks on passengers and vehicles at the checkpoints to prevent attempts to smuggle in undesirable persons, drugs, weapons, explosives and other contraband items.