CNB arrests 93 suspects in 4-day anti-drug operation

Besides the arrests, CNB officers seized 42g of Ice, 173 Ecstasy tablets and a small amount of heroin and cannabis. The operation covered areas including Balestier, Boon Lay, Buona Vista, Choa Chu Kang, Jurong, Marine Parade and Marsiling.
Besides the arrests, CNB officers seized 42g of Ice, 173 Ecstasy tablets and a small amount of heroin and cannabis. The operation covered areas including Balestier, Boon Lay, Buona Vista, Choa Chu Kang, Jurong, Marine Parade and Marsiling.PHOTO: CENTRAL NARCOTICS BUREAU
Published
1 hour ago
nghuiwen@sph.com.sg

A total of 93 suspected drug offenders were nabbed in a four-day islandwide operation by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB), which ended yesterday morning .

In a statement yesterday, CNB said about 42g of Ice, 173 Ecstasy tablets and a small amount of heroin and cannabis were seized.

The islandwide operation, its first this year, was supported by the police. Areas covered included Balestier, Boon Lay, Buona Vista, Choa Chu Kang, Jurong, Marine Parade and Marsiling.

In one of the cases, CNB officers arrested a 39-year-old man who was suspected of drug trafficking.

He was nabbed in his residence on Tuesday and officers recovered around 20g of Ice and an improvised drug-smoking apparatus.

Investigations into the drug activities of all suspects are ongoing.

Anyone convicted of trafficking more than 250g of Ice - sufficient to feed the addiction of about 185 abusers for a week - faces the death penalty.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 13, 2018, with the headline 'CNB arrests 93 suspects in 4-day anti-drug operation'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Get an internationally recognised education right here in Singapore
CUT your risk of diabetes
New mum shares what to expect when the baby arrives
Easy, pocket-friendly home-cooked meals for busy professionals